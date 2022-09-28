Michiganders worry about loved ones in Florida as hurricane hits

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The arrival board at Detroit Metro Airport told a story on Wednesday. You could see flights out of Fort Myers, Tampa and Orlando were cancelled as Hurricane Ian hit Florida.

“When we left there, the flood was horrible. It was up to the feet. So we left just in the nick of the time,” said Linda Joseph, who lives in the Miami area.

Joseph got on one of the last flights out of Florida, making it to Michigan for a work assignment Wednesday.

“It came at the perfect time,” said Joseph of the work assignment.

“We could see the clouds forming,” said Roni Radowick from Canton.

Radowick arrived home from a Florida vacation ahead of schedule to avoid the Hurricane.

“We’ve been down there in the Keys during Hurricane Irma, so this time we were smart enough and decided to leave a day early,” said Radowick.

“I am in Englewood, Florida. And that is right where they are aiming the eye right now,” said Rob Szartkowski, who is originally from Hamtramck.

Szartkowski has lived in Florida for twelve years and is just outside the evacuation area, hoping preparations taken for such a hurricane are enough.

“Those are the hurricane shutters up to prevent anything from hitting the window,” said Szartkowski.

For many here in Michigan, there is worry and stress about loved ones in Florida.

“I just moved to Florida last Sunday, so it is crazy it is happening as soon as I get down here,” said Andrew Riste.

Andrew Riste just moved from Commerce Township to Fort Myers with neighbors, and Seven Action News Reporter Kim Russell, his cousin, says his family is undoubtedly concerned.

“Our house is part of the flash flood warning, unfortunately, so we will see if we have a place to go back to,” said Riste.

Riste is staying in a hotel ten miles inland built to withstand hurricanes.

Joseph says she is glad to have work to distract her here in Michigan, but her mind is on what is happening at home.

“You just don’t know what you are going to come back to. But listen, we have the infrastructure. This is not the first time we have been through this. We will get past this, but never the less it is nerve wrecking,” said Joseph.

