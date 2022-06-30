Michigan's 1st probable case of Monkeypox found in Oakland County

(WXYZ) — The first probable case of Monkeypox has been found in Oakland County.

According to the CDC, there are 306 confirmed cases in 27 states including Washington D.C..

On Tuesday, the White House said they will be securing nearly 240,000 doses of the Monkeypox vaccine over the next several weeks.

In the meantime, Michigan health officials say not to panic as the person infected is self-isolating away from others.

That patient showed signs of rashes, one of many symptoms of Monkeypox according to Dr. Calandra Green.

"Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches and backaches. Swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion. But a rash, that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face. They can be inside the mouth or other parts of the body," she said.

So how does Monkeypox spread? According to Green, it can spread if someone comes in contact with the rash or body fluids of the infected person and through sexual intercourse.

Monkeypox is contagious when a rash is present and up until scabs have fallen off.

Symptoms typically appear one to two weeks after exposure and infection and anyone can contract the virus.

While there is no treatment for Monkeypox, there is a vaccine, and over 99% of people who have been infected with Monkeypox have survived.