Michigan's 2023 August primary election: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — Voters across Michigan will head to the polls on Tuesday for the 2023 primary elections, with several races on the ballot across the state.
Some of the bigger races include the primary race for Warren mayor, after a judge ruled current Warren Mayor Jim Fouts could not run for office again.
Below you'll find everything you need to know about the election.
What's on the ballot?
Lenawee County
- Adrian
- Lenawee District Library
- Morenci
- Whiteford Agricultural Schools
- Woodstock Township
Livingston County
- Morrice Area Schools
Macomb County
- Eastpointe
- Eastpointe Community Schools
- Fraser
- South Lake Schools
- Warren
Monroe County
- Milan
- Summerfield Schools
- Whiteford Agricultural Schools
- Whiteford Township
Oakland County
- Berkley School District
- Clawson Public Schools
- Novi Community School District
- Southfield
Sanilac County
- Speaker Township
Washtenaw County
- Milan
- Northfield Township
Wayne County
- Dearborn Heights
- Grosse Ile Township
- Grosse Pointe Park
- Hamtramck
- Hamtramck Public Schools
- Inkster - 6th ward
- Melvindale
- Riverview
- Westland
Voter registration
You can check your voter registration status on the Michigan Voter Information Center website. You can also register in-person at your clerk's office and obtain an absentee ballot through 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Aug. 8.
View Sample Ballot
If you want to see what your ballot will look like, you can view it on the state's website.
Where is my polling place?
If you're planning to vote in person on election day, you can see your polling place on the state's voter information website.
Poll times
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across most of Michigan. Some counties in the western Upper Peninsula are on Central Time. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you can still vote.
Do you need ID?
You will be asked to show ID at the polling place when checking in to vote. However, if you don't have one, you can still vote. If that happens, you will have to sign an affidavit saying you didn't have your ID and you are eligible to vote.
Accepted forms of ID include:
- Michigan driver's license or state ID
- Driver's license or personal identification card issued by another state
- Federal or state government-issued photo identification
- U.S. passport
- Military ID with photo
- Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning
- Tribal identification card with photo