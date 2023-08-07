Michigan's 2023 August primary election: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — Voters across Michigan will head to the polls on Tuesday for the 2023 primary elections, with several races on the ballot across the state.

Some of the bigger races include the primary race for Warren mayor, after a judge ruled current Warren Mayor Jim Fouts could not run for office again.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about the election.

What's on the ballot?

Lenawee County



Adrian

Lenawee District Library

Morenci

Whiteford Agricultural Schools

Woodstock Township

Livingston County



Morrice Area Schools

Macomb County



Eastpointe

Eastpointe Community Schools

Fraser

South Lake Schools

Warren

Monroe County



Milan

Summerfield Schools

Whiteford Agricultural Schools

Whiteford Township

Oakland County



Berkley School District

Clawson Public Schools

Novi Community School District

Southfield

Sanilac County



Speaker Township

Washtenaw County



Milan

Northfield Township

Wayne County



Dearborn Heights

Grosse Ile Township

Grosse Pointe Park

Hamtramck

Hamtramck Public Schools

Inkster - 6th ward

Melvindale

Riverview

Westland

Voter registration

You can check your voter registration status on the Michigan Voter Information Center website. You can also register in-person at your clerk's office and obtain an absentee ballot through 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Aug. 8.

View Sample Ballot

If you want to see what your ballot will look like, you can view it on the state's website.

Where is my polling place?

If you're planning to vote in person on election day, you can see your polling place on the state's voter information website.

Poll times

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across most of Michigan. Some counties in the western Upper Peninsula are on Central Time. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you can still vote.

Do you need ID?

You will be asked to show ID at the polling place when checking in to vote. However, if you don't have one, you can still vote. If that happens, you will have to sign an affidavit saying you didn't have your ID and you are eligible to vote.

Accepted forms of ID include:

