Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency recalls marijuana gummies sold across metro Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) announced Thursday a voluntary recall of a number of marijuana-infused edibles “due to non-compliant creation and packaging. During an investigation, the licensee was unable to demonstrate that the product was homogenous. In addition, the product exceeds the maximum allowable THC concentration per serving,” the agency said.

The voluntary recall affects marijuana-infused gummies sold at dispensaries in metro Detroit.

“Consumers who have these products in their possession should return them to the marijuana sales location for proper disposal. Consumers who have experienced adverse reactions after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their healthcare providers. Consumers are encouraged to also report any adverse reactions to marijuana product to the CRA by completing this Adverse Reaction Form and submitting it according to the instructions included or by phone at 517-2848599,” CRA said.

The following is a list of items included in the limited recall along with where they were sold:

Information Entropy I(x5) (License No. AU-R-000206)1115 Broadway ST

Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000020997

Viola Paradise Island Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 6/23/2023-7/22/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000021007

Viola Paradise Island Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 5/27/2023-6/29/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023744

Viola Auntie Punch Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 5/27/2023-6/13/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023612

Viola Big Apple Dreaming Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 5/24/2023-6/14/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023621

Viola Big Apple Dreaming Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 6/16/2023-7/25/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023746

Viola Auntie Punch Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 6/15/2023-7/13/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023771

Viola Uptown Espresso Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 5/23/2023-6/17/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023612

Viola Big Apple Dreaming Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 5/24/2023-6/14/2023

Shango Hazel Park (License No. AU-R-000392)22821 S Chrysler DR

Hazel Park, MI 48030

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000021006

Viola Paradise Island Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 6/16/2023-7/6/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000020846

Viola Uptown Espresso Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 6/1/2023-7/13/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023599

Viola Auntie Punch Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 7/5/2023-7/16/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023616

Viola Big Apple Dreaming Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 6/2/2023-7/16/2023

Emerald Fire Provisioning Center (License No. AU-R-000654)4980 N. Dickenson RD Suite 420

Coleman, MI 48618

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000021001

Viola Paradise Island Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 5/30/2023-7/25/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023614

Viola Big Apple Dreaming Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 5/30/2023-7/25/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023747

Viola Auntie Punch Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 6/1/2023-7/24/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023774

Viola Uptown Espresso Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 5/30/2023-7/21/2023

Plan B Wellness Center, LLC (License No. AU-R-000911)20101 W. Eight Mile RD

Detroit, MI 48219

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000021004

Viola Paradise Island Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 6/13/2023-7/25/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023618

Viola Big Apple Dreaming Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 6/13/2023-7/10/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023743

Viola Auntie Punch Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 7/12/2023-7/23/2023

Package # 1A4050300013E5D000023768

Viola Uptown Espresso Gummies 200mg 10ct

Sold 6/13/2023-6/28/2023