Michigan's firearm deer season kicks off today!

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — For many hunters here in Michigan, hunting season means family time.

Fathers, sons, daughters, or even the whole family heading into the woods to set up a blind and wait.

"We have property up north and it's a small camp and we go up every year with uncles and cousins and hang out,” said John Micallef, a local hunter.

Michigan DNR deer biologist Chad Stewart says archery kills were down this season and with the warm weather, corn crops impacting deer movement, and other food resources, the deer population is up but there's another problem.

"What we really like to see is and going into the firearm season is a renewed emphasis taking antlerless deer specifically the older does the female population. Our hunter numbers have declined quite a bit over the last 20 years,” Stewart said.

Michigan has lost 250,000 deer hunters over the last 23 years, which is impacting the management of the deer population.

But, over in Troy, Sportsman Warehouse manager Trent Lee says they have everything you need including hunting licenses. And the hunting gear is flying off the shelves.

"About every other customer at the cash register is looking for a license. Firearm sales are crazy, bow sales are crazy, camo sales are crazy. It seems like it's up they're striving for people to take the does you know a lot of hunters in the past have said bucks only. I am a buck hunter. It's important harvest the does and the bucks,” Lee said.

But when it comes to hunting season it's always safety first.

"Ticks are a big deal. I always tell people if you're in those areas that you check yourself every time you come out of the woods. Then as I always stress safety, you have to be safe out there,” Lee said.