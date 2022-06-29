Watch Now
Michigan's first probable case of monkeypox identified in Oakland County

Risk to the general public is low, MDHHS says
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. WHO's top monkeypox expert Dr. Rosamund Lewis said she doesn’t expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it’s spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox immunization decades ago may somehow be speeding its transmission. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Posted at 7:29 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 19:40:39-04

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The first probable case of monkeypox has been identified in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

MDHHS confirmed Wednesday that the probable case was found in Oakland County.

Preliminary testing for the case came back as a presumptive positive result for orthopoxvirus. Monkeypox falls under the orthopoxvirus family of viruses, MDHHS said.

Confirmatory testing is being done at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials say the person is isolating and is not a risk to the public. MDHHS is working with local health departments to notify close contacts.

"MDHHS works closely with local health departments and providers across the state to protect the health of Michigan residents through rapid detection and response,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, said in a statement. “Monkeypox is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact. It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. However, Michiganders with concerns about monkeypox should see their provider to be evaluated for testing.”

According to the state health department, 5,115 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in 51 countries. The United States has 306 confirmed cases in 27 states and Washington D.C.

Monkeypox symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • A rash that can look like pimples or blisters. These appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

More information on monkeybox can be found on the CDC's website.

