Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned.

According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan.

Southgate City Administrator Dan Marsh confirmed Thursday that the city will soon have a Ross Dress for Less store.

Marsh says permits for the store have been approved by the city. The new store will be located in the shopping center at Dix Toledo and Eureka Roads in the former Office Depot location.

Currently, no date has been set for the Southgate store's grand opening.

A White Lake official confirmed Thursday that a Ross Dress for Less store is also coming to White Lake Township.

We're told the store will move into the old Bed Bath & Beyond location on M-59.

The city's planning department says they expect the White Lake Township store to open this summer of 2023.

7 Action News has reached out to Ross for comment, but has yet to hear back.