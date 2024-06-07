Michigan's health department says vet tranquilizer linked to 3 overdose deaths in state since March

(WXYZ) — Michigan’s health department is sending out a warning after a veterinary tranquilizer has been linked to three overdose deaths in the state since March.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says medetomidine is a veterinary tranquilizer, similar to xylazine, the can cause slowed heart rate, low blood pressure and a decrease in brain and spinal cord activity among other effects.

This drug, which is not approved for use in people, has been identified in three overdose deaths in Ingham, Berrien and Wayne counties, according to the health department.

MDDHS says the drug can cause central nervous system depression and death — and it’s not reversed by naloxone or Narcan. Test strips also aren’t able to detect medetomidine.

“Medetomidine is considered more potent than xylazine and we want to make sure Michigan residents are aware of this new and dangerous drug showing up in overdose deaths in our state,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive, in a statement. “Even though naloxone doesn’t directly reverse the effects of medetomidine or xylazine, these tranquilizers are usually found in combination with opioid drugs like fentanyl, that can be reversed. For this reason, we continue to urge individuals who use drugs and their loved ones to carry naloxone to prevent overdose.”

MDDHS is making the following recommendations for local organizations and health care providers:

