Michigan's new distracted driving law starts Friday; Here's what you can & can't do

(WXYZ) — Put down that phone. Stricter distracted driving laws are going into effect for the state of Michigan on June 30 after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed new legislation earlier this month.

Many drivers are wondering what they can and can’t do now on the road.

The legislation is amending Michigan’s current law in an effort to reduce distracted-driving crashes and fatalities.

“We developed our last Strategic Highway Safety Plan in 2019 and already we have seen a reduction in the number of fatalities caused by distracted driving. These bills are another step toward reducing that number even further. Our goal is to see zero traffic deaths by 2050 and I know that by working together we can get it done,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a statement.

According to the governor's office, Ohio recorded a nine percent drop in distracted driving in one month, preventing more than 500 crashes, after the state introduced a hands-free law in April.

Basically, with a few exceptions, the Michigan law makes all mobile device usage illegal while you’re operating a vehicle.

According to the law, the word operate “means to drive or assume physical control of a motor vehicle on a public way, street, road, or highway, including operation while temporarily stationary because of traffic, road conditions, a traffic light, or a stop sign. Operate does not include a motor vehicle that is lawfully parked.”

A few examples of what you cannot do behind the wheel:



Send or receive a telephone call

Send, receive, or read a text message

View, record, or transmit a video

Access, read, or post to a social networking site

You also cannot reach for your phone in a way that takes you out of your seated driving position.

According to MSP, an officer could pull you over and ticket you for holding or using a mobile device while driving.

Mobile device is defined in the law as “an electronic device that is not permanently installed in a motor vehicle.”

The exceptions you should know about:



Law enforcement, first responders, and other emergency workers would not be prohibited from using a cell phone while performing official duties

The same exception goes for anyone calling or texting 911 to report an emergency or seek help

Drivers will still be allowed to use their GPS, but only if it's hands-free. Phones could be used as navigation systems so long as it is in a hands-free fashion, such as mounting it to the dashboard or using voice commands to control it

Generally, using voice commands or hands-free modes to use mobile electronic devices is allowed

Drivers who don’t adhere to the law can face fines and/or community service requirements.

Here’s a look at the violations and punishments:

If a person is caught holding or using a cell phone, or mobile electronic device, while driving a regular motor vehicle, they would face the following fines:



First violation: $100 fine or 16 hours of community service, or both

Second or subsequent violation: $250 fine or 24 hours of community service, or both

If 3 violations occur within a 3-year period: The driver would be ordered by the court to complete a drive-improvement course

If a person driving a commercial vehicle or a school bus is caught holding or using a cell phone, they would face the following fines:



First violation: $200 fine or 32 hours of community service, or both

Second or subsequent violation: $500 fine or 48 hours of community service, or both

A more detailed breakdown of the law: