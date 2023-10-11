Michigan's official 2023 Christmas Tree selected in Onaway

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget says they have picked the state's official Christmas tree.

The 60-foot spruce will be harvested in Onaway on Thursday, October 26, and will be brought the the Capitol lawn for the holiday season on Saturday, October 28. It will be transported to the Capitol with help from the Michigan Association of Timbermen, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, and DTMB's Christmas tree crew.

Local Boy Scouts will then untie the tree before it is lifted by a crane into place at the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues. Once in place, the tree will be prepared for the tree lighting ceremony on Friday, November 17 at the 39th annual Silver Bells in the City celebration, with the lighting occurring at 7:30 p.m.

The tree has been donated to the state by Vic Ruppert and his family in honor of his late wife Shirley Ruppert.