Michigan's Senate Judiciary Committee set to hear testimony on 3-bill ICE accountability package

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Starting today at noon, Michigan's Senate Judiciary Committee will begin hearing testimony on a three-bill ICE accountability package.

This is happening amid a broader movement of protests and rallies across the nation, driven by concerns over the presence of federal immigration officers in U.S. cities. The issue turned personal for some Ypsilanti families earlier this week after parents were reportedly detained near a bus stop during student drop-off.

Related Coverage: Sheriff says ICE 'targeted' parents near bus story in Ypsilanti

Sheriff says ICE 'targeted' parents near bus stop in Ypsilanti

ICE detains parents near Ypsilanti bus stop

If passed, the bills SB-508, SB-509, and SB-510 will restrict ICE's ability to carry out immigration enforcement and limit the information available for them.

SB-508 limits enforcement in sensitive locations, such as schools, hospitals, places of worship, weddings, and funerals. There is a restriction for threats of imminent danger, or if ICE has a court order.

SB-509 prohibits government agencies from giving personal information to ICE to use in immigration enforcement, such as names, addresses, and social security numbers. Those government entities would be required to report to Attorney General Dana Nessel on March 31 the number of times they were asked for information by ICE, and whether or not information was given in those incidents.

SB-510 prohibits law enforcement from wearing masks or personal disguises while dealing with members of the public. There are a few exceptions to this one, like COVID masks and physical protection to the face.

Read more about the bills here.

We'll be following the hearing; stay with 7 News Detroit for coverage on air and online.