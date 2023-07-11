Watch Now
Middle Belt Road over I-696 to be closed for 3 weeks for bridge repairs

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 11, 2023
(WXYZ) — The bridge over I-696 in Farmington Hills will be closed for the next three weeks for repairs.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, July 14, Middle Belt Road will be closed over I-696. The closure will last until mid-August.

Middle Belt Road will remain open to local traffic between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads up until the I-696 overpass.

The northbound Middle Belt Road traffic will now use eastbound 11 Mile Road to northbound Inkster Road, then westbound 12 Mile Road to Middle Belt Road as a detour. Southbound Middle Belt Road traffic will use eastbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Inkster Road, then westbound 11 Mile Road to Middle Belt Road.

