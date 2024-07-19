Mike Morse Law Firm donates $1 million to Michigan Humane

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan Humane received a major donation from a metro Detroit law firm on Friday.

Mike Morse Law Firm donated $1 million to Michigan Humane. The law firm’s founder, Mike Morse, has been a longtime supporter of the organization. The well-known attorney's family has rescued two beloved pets.

The gift will help Michigan Humane's community outreach programs, support an educational awareness campaign and keep 40,000 pets in homes this year, the nonprofit said.

“So they need money, and I’m hoping to inspire others to go to michiganhumane.org and make a donation to foster animals, to adopt animals, to visit Michigan Humane and support Michigan Humane because it’s a fabulous organization,” Morse said.

If you'd like to donate, visit Michigan Humane's website.

