Mike Morse Law Firm giving away $20 Uber vouchers for New Year celebrations

(WXYZ) — The Mike Morse Law Firm is gearing up for its "Ride Free NYE" campaign, which is an effort to keep drunk drivers off the roads during the New Year celebrations.

Starting on Friday, Dec. 26 and lasting through Dec. 31, the law firm will release $20 Uber vouchers that can be used between 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026. The vouchers will be available on the Mike Morse Law Firm website.

This year, the law firm said it was doubling the number of Uber vouchers available from last year.

According to the law firm, they have given away just over 10,000 Uber vouchers as part of the campaign.

Hear more from Mike Morse in the video below