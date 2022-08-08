Mike Morse Law Firm to donate free backpacks filled with school supplies to metro Detroit kids

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — For the 9th consecutive year, Mike Morse Law Firm is donating free backpacks and school supplies to kids in the metro Detroit area.

The annual event will take place on August 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the firm's Southfield office located at 24901 Northwestern Hwy.

Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to parents and guardians of K-5 students.

The firm expects to donate at least 30,000 backpacks filled with supplies such as pencils, folders, paper, scissors, glue, and more.

The firm has also partnered with the Detroit Public School Community District to ensure that students in grades K-5 receive a backpack as well.

DCSCD students will receive their backpacks the first week of classes at the school they are enrolled in.

This year, more than 250,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be passed out.

“Each year, Project Backpack grows more and more. It’s what I always hoped for when I began this program nine years ago,” Morse said. “I want to ensure that the kids of Detroit and surrounding communities have the tools they need for a successful school year. That’s what Project Backpack is all about. And we will continue to make each year bigger and better than the last!”

For more information on Project Backpack click, here.