Milford Independent Cinema in danger of closing, asking for publics' help

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A community staple, the Milford Independent Cinema in downtown Milford, is announcing that they're in need of community help amid financial woes.

It comes as the theater is one of the few remaining small independent theaters left in the state.

Just this past month, the Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township had to close its doors. Before that, the Main Art Theater in Royal Oak was forced to close as well.

"If the doors happen to close one day, I think they would really miss that sense of community, and this theater brings people together," said Julie Hill-Lin, board member of the Huron Valley Film Organization.

Hill-Lin and other members of the HVFO launched a 10K in 10 Days fundraiser Friday to save the Milford Independent Cinema, a place that is much more than just a small local movie theater to a small Southeast Michigan town.

WXYZ Julie Hill-Lin, board member of the Huron Valley Film Organization.

"We’re much more than a cinema. We’re much more than a theater. We do things with the school districts. We work with other nonprofits," Hill-Lin said.

Stefanie Farquharson, board president of the Huron Valley Film Organization said, "It’s usually the parents that come in and they’re like ‘Oh, I came here for my first movie back when I was 4,’ We hear that over and over again."

"They’re a piece of the community," Nicole Grindling, who grew up watching movies at Milford Independent Cinema, said.

WXYZ Nicole Grindling, who grew up watching movies at Milford Independent Cinema.

Erik Dent, who also grew up watching movies at the cinema, said, "Maybe they can’t compete with Emagine or these bigger theaters, but it’s got a unique feel to it and it’s a part of my childhood and really a part of everyone's childhood that has lived here long enough."

The cinema was privately owned from 1972 to 2021. After pandemic hardships, the HVFO took over and reopened it as a nonprofit.

Since then, the board has been hosting elementary school field trips, local birthday parties and charity events.

WXYZ Erik Dent, who grew up watching movies at Milford Independent Cinema.

Cinema staff says all funds from the 10K in 10 Days donations will go to operational costs at the theater.

If it's any inclination of how beloved the small theater is, Friday afternoon during the first hours of fundraising, the cinema has already raised $3,500. It passed $6,000 by Friday evening.

"I just think there’s nothing like seeing the movie on the big screen verse the little screen. It’s just a totally different experience," Hill-Lin said.

To donate to 10K in 10 Days, visit the cinema's online fundraising page.