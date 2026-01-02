Milford man killed in 'violent attack' on New Year's Eve; suspect in custody

(WXYZ) — Milford police say a Sterling Heights man is in custody after a "violent attack" killed a 26-year-old Milford man on New Year's Eve.

According to police, the victim's girlfriend called them to do a welfare check after she hadn't been able to make contact with him.

Police arrived at the home and found the man dead with injuries consistent with a "violent attack."

We're told the 29-year-old Sterling Heights man was taken into custody and is being held at Oakland County Jail.

The police chief said that it is believed the victim and the attacker knew each other.