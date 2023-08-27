Watch Now
Military identifies Marine Corps pilot killed in jet crash near San Diego base

This May 14, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. A military jet crashed near the base and a search-and-rescue operation was underway, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement early Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The F/A-18 went down on Thursday, Aug. 24, in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to a base press release. (Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. military has identified the Marine Corps pilot who was killed when his combat jet crashed near a San Diego base during a training flight.

Maj. Andrew Mettler was piloting an F/A-18D Hornet when it went down at 11:54 p.m. Thursday near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Searchers recovered Mettler's body at the site, and the crash remains under investigation.

Mettler was a native of Georgia and known as "Simple Jack."

He was commissioned in 2007 and was a leader in his squadron, the Fighting Bengals. T

he crash site was described as government property east of the air station.

