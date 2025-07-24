Miller Lite giving away free beer for 50th anniversary; here's where to get some in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Miller Lite is celebrating 50 years in 2025, and to celebrate, Molson Coors is giving away 50,000 free beers.

On Aug. 1, which is also International Beer Day, Miller Lite will celebrate between 4:50 p.m. and 7 p.m. A special toast will take place at 4:50 p.m. in each time zone.

“For the 50th anniversary, we wanted to create a celebration with fans that matches the legendary status of the Original Light Beer,” Global Vice President for the Miller Family of Brands Ann Legan said in a statement. “So we thought big. By giving away 50,000 Miller Lites, we’re toasting to 50 years of great memories – and the many more memories we will make in the next 50 years.”

There are nearly two dozen bars in Michigan where you can get a free Miller Lite. Check them out below.



