Misconduct might affect ex-judges’ Michigan law licenses

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is considering a way to keep the heat on judges who leave office before they can be removed for misconduct.

The court is proposing a rule that would allow the Attorney Grievance Commission to pursue disciplinary proceedings for misconduct, even if a judge quits the bench rather than face removal.

Judges have a law license. So any ethics investigation by the commission could affect their ability to practice law when they’re out of office.

The Attorney Grievance Commission is the Supreme Court’s investigative and prosecutorial arm for allegations of attorney misconduct.

The Supreme Court plans to hold a public hearing on the matter. The court is accepting public comment until July 1.