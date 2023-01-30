Missing 15-year-old found dead at Ann Arbor Pioneer's football stadium

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — The search for a missing teenager in Ann Arbor has ended tragically as 15-year-old Adriana Davidson's body was found at the football field at Pioneer High School.

Davidson never came home from school Friday and the details surrounding her disappearance have her family concerned about foul play. However, police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Officials say a sheriff's department K-9 found her body near the athletic fields at around 1:00 p.m. Monday

Prior to the discovery of her body Monday, Adriana’s father John Davidson told 7 Action News that he last heard from his daughter on Friday morning when she got on Ann Arbor's Public Bus to go to Pioneer High School. When she didn’t return home and didn’t respond to any calls or texts, Davidson reached out to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department.

"There's definitely some suspicious pieces to this," Derrick Jackson, Director of Community Engagement at the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jackson says the Sheriff’s Office obtained public bus video which shows that Adriana came to school Friday but left soon after. Friends say she wasn’t feeling well. The video then shows she came back to school around noon but never went inside. That is the last time anyone has reported seeing her.

One of Adriana's best friends saw her leaving school and texted her "You straight?" Adriana responded "No."

Her cell phone was later discovered on the high school's tennis courts.

"What teenage girl just wanders off and leaves her phone and doesn't contact someone," Derrick Jackson questions.

The investigation will now be conducted by the Ann Arbor Police Department.