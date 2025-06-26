Missing 82-year-old Ann Arbor man with Parkinson's disease found safe: police

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — An 82-year-old man with Parkinson's disease who was missing in Ann Arbor has been found safe Wednesday night, police said.

Ralph Yang had been missing since Monday evening when he went for a walk and didn't returned home. Police searched for Yang for several days after he was last seen in the area of Pin Oak Drive and White Oak Drive in northwest Ann Arbor.

"His wife said he went for a walk, which isn't unusual for him, but he didn't return," Sgt. Mark Pulford of the Ann Arbor Police Department said earlier Wednesday before Yang was found.

Watch our report when police and community members were searching for Ralph Yang in the video player below:

Search ongoing for missing 82-year-old with Parkinson's disease in Ann Arbor

Police expressed concern about Yang's health condition and the weather conditions.

“… this is an 82-year-old man and it's been a very hot week," Pulford said.

Authorities conducted ground searches, brought in Ann Arbor's Community Partnership and Outreach Team and utilized Michigan State Police helicopters.

On Wednesday, dozens of community members organized a search party near Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor, not far from where Yang was last seen. Volunteers searched the area and went door to door hoping to find him.

Police said he was found around 9 p.m. Wednesday alive and breathing in the area where people were looking for him.

Yang was taken to the University of Michigan hospital for a medical evaluation.

