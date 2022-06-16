Watch
Missing man found after walking 19 miles in oppressive heat

Posted at 11:10 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 11:10:52-04

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — A 65-year-old man with a history of dementia walked about 19 miles in awful heat before he was picked up by police Thursday in suburban Detroit, authorities said.

Temperatures were in the mid-90s Wednesday.

The man appeared to be in good health, despite the "oppressive heat and the long walk," the Oakland County sheriff's office said.

The Pontiac man was found near an office building in Novi around 6 a.m. Thursday. He was reported missing when he didn't appear for lunch Wednesday.

