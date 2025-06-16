Watch Now
2-year-old dies after being found in Clinton River, sheriff's office says

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said a toddler has died after he was found in the Clinton River on Monday. The child was reportedly last seen at his home on Manse Street.
Chopper 7 video over Clinton River
(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said a toddler has died after he was found in the Clinton River on Monday.

Officials say deputies responded to a call on a missing toddler in Harrison Township around 11 a.m.

The child was reportedly last seen at his home on Manse Street.

Chopper 7 video over Clinton River

Around 11:29 a.m., the sheriff’s office says the toddler was found in the Clinton River. Deputies began performing lifesaving efforts and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office has identified the child as 2-year-old Maxwell Anderson.

"The thoughts and prayers of the MCSO go out to the family and friends of the young child," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been released at this time.

