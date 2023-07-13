Missing tugboat found after sinking in Lake Superior in 1879

PARADISE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) confirms it has found Satellite, a long-lost tug boat that sank in Lake Superior in 1879.

“It is with great pride that the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) announces the discovery of the long missing tug boat Satellite, that sank on June 21st, 1879, in just under 300 feet of water,” said GLSHS.

On that fateful day, Satellite, accompanied by four barges, experienced an issue while on Lake Superior.

“One account suggests that she suffered a mechanical problem, while another says that she struck a floating log and started taking on water. Regardless of what happened, the Satellite went to the bottom of Lake Superior and has not been seen for 142 years. There was no loss of life,” GLSHS said.

Originally believed to be a minesweeper, the shipwreck was confirmed to be Satellite after an underwater expedition by GLSHS and Josh Gates of Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown.

“Gates joined the Shipwreck Society’s crew aboard the R/V David Boyd to identify a submerged wreck. GLSHS Director of Marine Operations, Darryl Ertel, put the Society’s ROV (remotely operated vehicle) down on the target, and ascertained that it was not a minesweeper, but the Satellite. The minesweepers are made of steel while the Satellite was a wooden hulled vessel. We thank Josh and his crew for featuring the Shipwreck Society on Expedition Unknown.” GLSHS confirmed.

With no known photographs, GLSHS says Satellite may have looked similar to her sistership, the Sweepstakes.