MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido is once again responding to allegations that he acted inappropriately.

An independent investigation requested by Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel released Monday detailed allegations from 16 employees, including inappropriate discipline and sexual harassment.

It is not the first time he has faced such allegations. In 2020, a Michigan Senate investigation substantiated inappropriate workplace behavior after four women accused him of sexual harassment.

Lucido responded to the nine-page investigative report done by an outside law firm hired by Hackel looking into allegations from the 16 workers in the prosecutor’s office.

Seven employees complained, according to the report, that Lucido disciplined senior assistant prosecuting attorneys simply because they worked under former Prosecutor Eric Smith, who is now in federal prison for obstruction of justice.

“Remember, I came into a corrupt administration,” Lucido told 7 Action News.

Lucido said he did not trust certain members of the previous administration because of their role in the corruption investigation.

This report says investigators found in many cases, there was no legitimate basis for discipline. Nine employees reported sexually offensive treatment.

The report accused Lucido of asking ladies at work for kisses on Valentine’s Day.

“I did not. There were chocolate kisses in a bowl,” Lucido responded to the allegation.

The report alleged that he didn’t want to hire someone because they were gay.

“That’s not true. That’s not true,” Lucido said.

When asked about making comments about having to grab someone’s rear in a picture because it was so big, he admitted it.

“That is a client of mine and her father,” Lucido said.

Lucido said a big deal was made about a picture with people who he has a long relationship with and who were not offended.

“This was not in the office. It was outside the office at a function I held. What good is that to be put in the report?” he asked.

Lucido said that the complaints were handled inappropriately by Hackel. Lucido said Hackel does not have authority to investigate another countywide elected official.

“You are supposed to file your grievance and then you sit at the hearing and present,” Lucido said.

Lucido says this should have been handled through the union. He accused Hackel of calling for this independent investigation due to a political and legal fight over the prosecutor’s budget.

Hackel says employees can report problems through their union or through human resources department. This started with complaints to HR.

“And again, not one or two, but 16 people came forward to complain about what was going on in his office,” said Hackel.

“What law gave you authority? We cited law that said you have to file grievances,” Lucido said.

“By law, we are required to look at this and investigate it. Elliot-Larson (Civil Rights Act) — He should know this,” Hackel said.

“And now, what I have to do is defend myself for misstatement of fact,” Lucido said.

The impact of the investigation is limited because Lucido is an elected official and his destiny is in the hands of voters and the public.