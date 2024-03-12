Mitch Albom among group saved from Haiti amid state of emergency

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A group of Americans including Detroit Free Press Columnist and SAY Detroit Founder Mitch Albom was rescued from Haiti as the country is in a state of emergency.

A spokesperson for Congresswoman Lisa McClain, who represents Michigan’s 9th District, confirmed the rescue to 7 Action News on Tuesday.

Albom was among Americans stuck in Haiti as local gangs burned and shot up parts of the country over the last couple of weeks to prevent the prime minister from returning to the country.

Albom was visiting his orphanage Have Faith Haiti. His orphanage, which houses about 60 children, is in an area that was forced to shelter in place.

7 Action News spoke with Albom on the phone last week as he was trying to get back home.

“This has to stop. Thousands of people are dying,” Albom told us. “… the gangs have taken control of pretty much everything, including the airport, all the ports, and there’s literally no way out of Haiti or even to move within Haiti.”

