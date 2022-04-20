Mixed mask messaging is confusing flyers everywhere

(WXYZ) — All major airlines say masks are optional, but when flying to destinations like New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco masks are still required for flyers when deboarding a plane.

President Joe Biden weighed in on Tuesday adding more to the confusion.

"Mr. President, should people continue to wear masks on planes," a reporter asked.

"That's up to them," he replied.

But the debate over the mask mandate is far from over.

Late Tuesday night the DOJ said it would appeal the ruling made by the Federal Court if the CDC deems the mandate necessary for public health.

Previously the CDC wanted the mask mandate in place until May 3, but there's an extra layer of confusion where local regulations trump federal rulings as seen in New York and San Francisco.

Some doctors are wary of the new law.

"Removing the mask on flights and public transportation creates a worry that will only add fuel to the fire and increase the risk of cases and transmission in the community and ultimately hospitalizations and deaths," Dr. John Brownstein said.

But it's a risk some passengers are willing to take.