MJR playing hit holiday movies in November and December with $5 tickets

MJR Theatres is showing some favorite holiday movies throughout November and December with tickets costing only $5.

It's part of what MJR calls the Big Screen Rewind where they show off favorite movies "the way they were meant to be seen."

Leading into the holiday season, they will be showing holiday favorites including National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Elf and more.

Check out the schedule below.



Dr. Seuss' The Grinch – Nov. 3-16

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation – Nov. 10-16

Elf – Nov. 17 - Dec. 7

The Polar Express – Dec. 8-25

White Christmas – Dec. 15-21

It's A Wonderful Life (1946) – Dec. 22-25

MJR has 10 locations in Michigan. They are in Adrian, Brighton, Chesterfield, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Southgate, Troy, Warren, Waterford Township and Westland.