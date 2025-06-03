MJR Troy adding IMAX auditorium with luxury recliners later this summer

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — MJR Theatres announced that the largest IMAX auditorium in metro Detroit will open at the Troy Cinema later this summer.

According to MJR, the redesigned auditorium will feature IMAX's most-advanced theatrical experience, plus fully powered, zero-gravity luxury recliners.

The theatre group said this auditorium will join MJR in Southgate as the second metro Detroit theatre to offer luxury recliners in the IMAX auditorium.

MJR said the new auditorium will also include select rows of VIP seats, which include heated reclining chairs, side tables, storage compartments and a privacy enclosure.

"We're thrilled to bring this next-level IMAX experience to our guests at MJR Troy," MJR VP of Operations Joel Kincaid said in a statement. "Combining the cutting-edge visuals and sound of IMAX'S 4K Laser technology with our signature zero-gravity recliners, VIP Privacy Pods and LUX Loungers, this will undoubtably be the golden standard for moviegoing in Metro-Detroit."