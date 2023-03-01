Mo Pop Festival won't happen in 2023 but 'this is not a goodbye'

(WXYZ) — Mo Pop, the annual summer music festival that takes place in the heart of Downtown Detroit, won't happen this year, festival organizers announced on Tuesday.

In a post on social media and on the website, organizers wrote, "As Mo Pop continues to evolve, we're announcing that we'll be taking a break from the annual outdoor summer festival you've grown with over the years."

Later, the organizers wrote that they will continue their mission to showcase up-and-coming artists, and they may look different in the future.

"This is not a goodbye; this is our ongoing love letter to our fans and Detroit," they wrote.

Last year, the festival returned to Hart Plaza with Detroit's own Big Sean and Glass Animals as headliners for the two-day event.