Modi meets the press at the White House — and takes rare questions

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a news conference with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 14:47:42-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the nine years since becoming India's prime minister, Narendra Modi has never held a solo news conference and he often avoids reporters questions.

But he agreed to answer a few on Thursday when visiting President Joe Biden at the White House, the result of delicate negotiations between the two countries over his trip to Washington.

Modi prefers social media, a monthly radio program and grand speeches over unscripted interactions with journalists, and he's presided over a decline in press freedom in India.

