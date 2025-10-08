Mom and child arrested after student stabbed at Detroit school, district says

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A student and mother were arrested after another student was stabbed at Gompers Elementary-Middle School in Detroit on Wednesday, the district said.

An eighth-grade student stabbed another eighth-grade student, according to Detroit Public Schools Community District. The district said a student’s mother gave her child a small knife inside the school.

When the parent entered the school, a metal detector sounded, but she was not searched by the security guard, the district said.

“The security guard has been removed from the school pending an investigation that could lead to termination,” part of a statement said from DPSCD.

The student and mother accused in the stabbing were arrested.

School will be closed Thursday as the district makes sure safety protocols are in place.

“A Gompers family meeting will be held tomorrow to address this matter. At this time, we are unaware of any additional threats targeting students,” the district said.

It’s unknown at this time when arraignments will take place.

Additional details about the incident have not yet been released.