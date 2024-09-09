Mom charged after 3-year-old son accidentally shoots himself in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit mother has been charged after her 3-year-old son allegedly found an unsecured gun and shot himself earlier this month.

Police were called to a home in the 11400 block of Saint Patrick Street in Detroit on the afternoon of September 6 on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. We're told the bullet grazed the boy’s face. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Meanwhile, Donell Hunt, a handyperson who works on the block, is still upset about the incident.

"It's self-explanatory: put the guns up or quit having them," said Hunt.

Hunt lost his only son to cancer a few years ago. And while he misses his kid every day, the 69-year-old is frustrated that kids are getting hurt due to unsecured firearms.

"When you come home, they are supposed to be safe. They ain't supposed to be in the house, 15 minutes later you hear they got shot by your own gun. That's a person don't need a gun, shouldn't be purchasing guns, having guns, because they not responsible," said Hunt.

As per Michigan's new secure storage law, individuals are required to keep unattended weapons unloaded and locked with a locking device or stored in a locked box if it is reasonably known that a minor is likely to be present on the premises.

The owner of Action Impact Firearms, William Kucyk, was also hurt when he read about the incident.

"Discouraging and frustrating, and I'm wondering, is there anything more I can be doing?" said Kucyk.

That's why Kucyk showed 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed some of the options gun owners have to secure their weapons safely and in a matter of seconds.



A gun lock took 14.52 seconds

A gun box took 11.72 seconds

A gun safe took 6.00 seconds

"So why aren't these gadgets and devices not working?" asked Javed.

"People don't like to spend more money, even though some of them are relatively cheap. I think you need to budget in a safe, when you decide to make a firearm purchase, if you already own a firearm, next time it's your birthday or holiday as for a firearm safe," said Kucyk.

And by using a gun lock or safe frequently, William says it becomes a habit that is hard to break.

"The frustration lies in trying to convince customers that it can happen to them," said Kucyk.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Tiara Shardae Taylor, 38, was arraigned Sunday on the charge of Firearms – Safe Storage Violations – Premises Under Individual’s Control – Minor Present and Injured Self or Another, which is a five-year felony.

“This is another case that illustrates the tragic consequences of failure to secure a weapon. Children shooting themselves is completely avoidable if people will secure their weapons,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Taylor was reportedly given a $250,000 personal bond. The probable cause conference is scheduled for September 17 and the preliminary examination is scheduled for September 24.