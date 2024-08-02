Mom of Danny Fenster reacts to news of freed Russian prisoners

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's been nearly three years since metro Detroit native Danny Fenster was freed from custody in Myanmar. The U.S. government says the journalist was wrongfully detained for six months after a military coup.

His parents, who live in Huntington Woods, have followed the detainment of fellow journalist Evan Gershkovich and Michigander Paul Whelan. The two were among 24 people exchanged in a massive prisoner swap between the U.S., it's allies and Russia early Thursday morning.

VIDEO: Paul Whelan officially freed in Russian prisoner exchange

Paul Whelan officially freed in Russian prisoner exchange

“This morning when I heard the release, I just started crying because I imagined, well I know, what the parents must have felt,” Danny's mother Rose Fenster said. “It feels almost like obviously, not like Danny was released again, but it's a sense of relief and happiness for everybody.”

Friday was a moment the Whelan family had been waiting for and refused to believe until finally seeing the images of Paul Whelan boarding a U.S. airplane in Turkey, finally freed from Russia custody.

U.S. Government

Paul was first detained in 2018 on charges of espionage. Then in 2020, he was sentenced to 16 years in Russian prison. His brother David Whelan fought tirelessly for his release.

"We're overjoyed and hope to actually see him soon,” David Whelan told ABC News. "I think it would be hard not to be satisfied once your loved one is free. I think all of us who have been through this experience would give anything for our loved one to be released from being held hostage or wrongful detention.”

Hear what David Whelan told ABC News about his brother's release in the video below:

'We're overjoyed.' David Whelan speaks after Paul Whelan's release from Russian prison

"It's just torture for family, friends,” Rose Fenster said of the experience when her own son was detained. She was there to greet him when he was freed.

"It's indescribable," she said of the moment she learned her son was being released. "Just such tears of joy and relief, and you just can't wait to hug your child and you never want to let them go.”

Rose Fenster, the mother of Danny Fenster, talks about a Russian prisoner exchange on Aug. 1, 2024.

Also freed from Russia in Thursday's exchange was Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. As another detained journalist, the Fenster family says they thought about him daily. Rose Fenster says Danny was also aware of the news.

“I did talk to him this morning and he's aware and so happy. So relieved and so joyful again because he lived it, we lived it,” Rose Fenster said. "I'm so happy for his (Evan's) parents and his friends and family and Paul Whelan's and every other person who was kept unnecessarily, unlawfully.”

VIDEO: Small town of Manchester reacts to release of Paul Whelan, son of beloved couple

Small town of Manchester reacts to release of Paul Whelan, son of beloved couple

The prisoner swap was the largest since the Cold War. David Whelan says after such a large trade, he now worries for the next American family who may find themselves in their shoes.

“They (US) still have not been able to deter countries like Russia and Iran and China from taking hostages," David Whelan said. "So my concern is really for the future, but I'm very satisfied with the outcome in Paul's case.”

“Humans being used as pawns," Rose Fenster said. "It's just unfortunate and sad.”

Among those freed by the U.S. and allies in the exchange are an accused Russian assassin and a Russian cyberhacker.