Mom of teen stabbed by classmate asks how parent was able to bring knife in school

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 14-year-old Detroit student is recovering after being stabbed multiple times by a classmate at Gompers Elementary-Middle School Wednesday in an attack Detroit Public Schools Community District says was aided by the suspect's mother.

The victim was stabbed at least four times in her head, arm, back and wrist area during the incident that unfolded inside the school. Both the student who carried out the attack and her mother are now under arrest.

Jazlyn Morgan, the victim's mother, received a frantic call 45 minutes after her daughter arrived at the school Wednesday morning.

"All I can hear is my baby screaming, crying, 'Mama she stabbed me. She stabbed me!'" Morgan said.

The teen was released from the hospital Wednesday night and is recovering, though Morgan says her daughter remains shaken and embarrassed that the attack happened in front of classmates.

According to Morgan, the violence stemmed from an altercation between the two students that occurred Monday. Two days later, the suspect's mother brought a knife to the school building, which set off a metal detector. However, the district says the school security guard never searched the woman, allowing her to give the weapon to her daughter, who then used it in the stabbing.

"What if it was a gun? If you didn't search and that was a knife, just imagine if it was a gun that she brought in," Morgan said.

"So it was like how did ya'll let this happen? Why didn't you search her? What made her so special or different that day to where you felt as though she can just walk on through."

The security guard involved has been removed from the school. School was canceled Thursday to ensure safety protocols were in place following the incident.

Morgan believes school staff did not do enough to address the tension between the girls after their Monday altercation and criticizes the suspect's mother for her role in the attack.

"You're an adult. You know better. Simple as that," Morgan said.

Morgan is considering legal action against the school for what she calls a major security lapse that could have cost her daughter's life.

"I'm just thankful that my child was able to come home because it could've been worse," Morgan said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case to determine what charges the young suspect and her mother could face.

DPSCD released a statement Wednesday:

Today an unfortunate incident was reported regarding a student at Gompers Elementary-Middle School. A student was stabbed by a fellow student after their mother gave a small knife to their child in school. The metal detector sounded when the parent entered the school but the security guard failed to search the mother. The security guard has been removed from the school pending an investigation that could lead to termination. The student and the student’s mother behind the attack have been arrested. At this time, the victim is in stable condition. School will be cancelled tomorrow to ensure safety protocols are in place at the school. A Gompers family meeting will be held tomorrow to address this matter. At this time, we are unaware of any additional threats targeting students.

