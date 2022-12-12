Mom demands action after she says daughter with autism bullied, attacked at bus stop

(WXYZ) — Repeated bullying at a high school bus stop in Macomb County has a local family demanding accountability. They say the school district isn't doing enough to keep students safe.

Abbygale Stepp, 16, usually likes school, and hanging out with her friends. But lately the junior describes getting on the bus to head to L'anse Creuse High School North as "unsettling."

Since October, Abby, who has autism, has been dealing with bullying. First, on the bus itself. Her mom Angela says Abby has even had things thrown at her.

“Such as an empty Gatorade bottle, a lunch bag with a bun in it so it was weighted, she had to endure verbal attacks," said Angela Uselman, Abby's mother.

But things escalated November 18 when verbal attacks turned physical at the bus stop. According to Abby and her mom, Abby was shoved and punched by a group of three to four other female students.

“I was heartbroken because I myself am an overcomer of bullying," said Angela.

Abby later went to urgent care and received treatment for a concussion. They’re in the process of pressing charges against an alleged attacker, who is 18.

Angela’s most frustrated that the student in question — is still on Abby’s bus route.

She sent emails, made phone calls, and reached out to district leaders, who she says tell her for now, they’re not able to move stops or routes.

Angela even filed a police report prior to the attack, indicating Abby was being bullied and having things thrown at her.

The superintendent’s office sent us this statement, confirming there was an altercation at a bus stop involving students:

“The district has followed the student code of conduct and restorative practices are being used for conflict resolution. The district has adults monitoring the bus routes and other transportation options will be implemented to benefit everyone involved.”

On the district’s website are suggested penalties for behavior violations on buses, including bus suspensions. However, it says the principal may use their discretion. There’s also a campaign listed on their website to prevent bullying and harassment on the bus.

“I was frustrated because zero tolerance, and with what’s going on in the world today with victims of bullying acting out in the ways that they are, you would think schools would take these situations more seriously," said Angela.

Angela says they’re in the process now of trying to get a protective order for Abby as they wait for the district to take further action.

The district tells 7 Action News they were not aware of the police report filed prior to the bus stop attack. The bus route in question does not currently have a bus aide. We will be following up with both the district and Abby to see what’s done.

To learn more about bullying resources and laws in Michigan, click here.