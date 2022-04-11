Monday starts National Work Zone Awareness Week; MDOT reminding drivers to slow down and move over

(WXYZ) — This Monday starts National Work Zone Awareness Week.

According to a tweet from the Michigan Department of Transportation, speed was a contributing factor in more than 37 percent of the fatal work zone crashes in 2020. In 2019, it reportedly was a factor in 32 percent of the fatal crashes.

Data from the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse shows that 156 pedestrian fatalities happened in work zones in the U.S. in 2020; there were also 244 commercial motor vehicle-involved crash fatalities in 2020 across the U.S.

MDOT is calling on drivers to slow down and move over when they see crews at work.