Monroe County deputies, MSP looking for missing Bedford Township woman

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Deputies in Monroe County are asking for help with finding a missing woman from Bedford Township who has mental health issues.

Dana Dietrich, 50, was last seen Thursday around 3:15 p.m. on Edgevale Drive near Secor Road in Lambertville when she left her home.

Dietrich, who is said to have mental health issues, is believed to be walking in Lambertville.

Authorities say Dietrich is 5-foot-6 and about 220 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said road patrol, the K-9 division, a drone team and mounted division are searching the area. A Michigan State Police K-9 team, the Bedford Township Fire Department and the Whiteford Township Fire Department are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information on Dietrich’s whereabouts is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 or 911.