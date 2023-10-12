Monroe Street Midway returning with winter activities starting Nov. 9

Bedrock announced that it is bringing back the winter version of the Monroe Street Midway, and holiday-themed festivities to Downtown Detroit this winter.

As part of Decked out Detroit's Winter Season, the Monroe Street Midway will open on Nov. 7 and run through Jan. 7.

There will also be 1001 Winter Wonders inside the 1001 Woodward Building in the heart of Campus Martius Park.

According to Bedrock, the Monroe Street Midway will include winter bumper cars, an arctic slide, puck-putt, food and drinks, and Santa brunch. The Santa brunch will happen on the weekend.

The Midway will be free to get in, along with the slide, shared studios, puck-putt and 1001 Winters. Bumper cars are $5 per session, and arcade games range between $0.50 and $3 per play.

There will also be an immersive art gallery at the Midway, with murals painted by local artists that get brought to life with 3D techonlogy from BrandXR and Electrifly.

At the 1001 Winter Wonders, Santa will be doing visits on Thursdays through Sundays, and a sensory-friendly Santa will have meetings with kids on Dec. 2 and Dec. 8.