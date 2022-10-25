Watch Now
News

Monroe Street Midway transforming this winter with arctic slide, bumper cars & more

Winter Monroe Street Midway
Bedrock Detroit
Winter Monroe Street Midway
Posted at 10:49 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 10:49:46-04

(WXYZ) — Bedrock is transforming the Monroe Street Midway in Downtown Detroit into a winter carnival this winter, with it opening next month.

The popular outdoor attraction in the summer that features roller skating, putt-putt, basketball and more is getting a makeover for the winter as part of Decked Out Detroit.

Located right next to Campus Martius, the Monroe Street Midway will feature a ton of new activities.

They include:

  • Arctic Slide – 20-foot high, 80-foot long slide that's free to use
  • Winter bumper cars on a slick rink, brought to you by RollerCade – $5 per session
  • Puck-Putt – Grab a hockey stick and shoot the puck into the net on the 9-hole course - free
  • Midway Arcade – Pop-a-shot, dodgeball and more with friendly competition – 50 cents to $3 per play
  • Food favorites – They'll have burgers, chili, chicken sandwiches, mac & cheese bites and pierogi
  • Santa Sightings – The big man will be taking pictures on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The transformed Midway will open Nov. 11 in Downtown Detroit, ahead of the tree lighting on Nov. 19 which you can watch on Channel 7.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website