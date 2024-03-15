Months-long M-53 closure in Macomb County causing frustration for drivers

As we inch closer to spring and warmer weather, construction season is ramping up. That includes in Macomb County, where drivers are working through a major closure.

All southbound lanes of M-53 (Van Dyke) are closed for several miles until the end of May, but the orange barrels in the area will last much longer.

Lena Mai opened up M&M Nails months ago. There are plenty of colors to choose from, relaxing massage chairs, but the customers are missing.

"What has business been like so far?" I asked

"It's been kind of slow with all the traffic and closure on M-53," Mai said.

The salon sits on Hall Rd., just west of M-53. Right now, the southbound lanes are closed between Hall Rd. and 18 Mile.

Not only did Mai think the salon would be busier, but it's also taking her longer to get to work.

"It usually takes me 15 minutes, it is starting to take me a half an hour with traffic in the morning," Mai said.

The southbound lanes are set to reopen in May. Those orange barrels will eventually switch over to the northbound lanes. That's expected to happen sometime late this summer.

The $16.5 million project includes a new asphalt overlay for a smoother drive.

The work on the bridges on the Van Dyke Freeway will mean some lane closures on streets below the freeway.

Work kicked off this week on Canal, 19 MIle Rd. and Utica Rd. They will have lane closures during the day between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Workers will be on hand to flag traffic to maintain both directions, however, traffic could get backed up so it might be worth switching your commute.

While the construction can be frustrating, some drivers understand the work has to be done.

"It is a must that had to be done, and that is what they are doing, so progress, you can't get in the way of progress," Nicola Siranni said.

Despite the slowdown of traffic, it's not stopping the grand opening of M&M Nails from slowing down.

"Hopefully people in the city will come out and, can still make their way over there," Mai said.

