ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Every night at 8 p.m. sharp, the best place to find Christmas cheer is both outside and inside the children's wing of Corewell Health Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

The annual Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams tradition returned Tuesday, marking another year of community members gathering to shine flashlights into hospital windows, spreading holiday joy to young patients spending December in the hospital.

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams brings holiday cheer to hospitalized children in Royal Oak

The tradition, which first began in 2017, takes place nightly at 8 p.m. from now until Dec. 23. Hundreds of volunteers line the street outside the windows of the children's wing, creating a sea of twinkling lights for those inside to see.

"We're just like tiny little sparkly ants down here and to see how big the crowd is and how far the lights spread, it's just really special," said Amanda Lefkof, a certified child life specialist at Corewell Health.

Lefkof spends her days working inside the hospital and her nights outside in the cold, helping to run the event. She works with patients to build excitement for the nightly light show.

"We work with the kids every day, so we're able to drum up excitement and let the kids and families know what's happening every day at 8 o'clock," Lefkof said. "We pass out the flashlights, we pass out light projectors and twinkle lights for their rooms just to make it a really special thing throughout the month of December."

The tradition attracts people from across the community, including those who understand what it's like to be on the inside of those hospital walls.

Kevin Barringer spent a month inside the hospital with his now-16-year-old son back in 2020, after his child suffered a serious soccer injury. They've returned for Moonbeams every year since.

"It gets pretty dark up there for the kids and the parents as well," Barringer said. "Having people down here letting them up there know there are people that are wishing them the best and sending all their light up that way, it means a lot."

Each night, different groups show up to support the cause. Girl Scout troops, high school students and community members gather with flashlights in hand.

Kellie Roberts, a teacher at Birmingham Seaholm High School, brought about 25 students to participate in the tradition.

"We love coming out here and just giving some joy during the holiday season," Roberts said.

Even Mrs. Claus made an appearance, emphasizing the importance of the event.

"We gotta do this, we gotta let these children know just because they're in the hospital, they're not forgotten," she said.

For Lefkof, the tradition represents the true spirit of the holidays.

"It really kick-starts me feeling that the holidays have started. It reminds me what it's all about: that it's about coming together, it's about showing your community that you're here for them, it's about spreading love and joy and light in something as small as a flashlight," Lefkof said.

