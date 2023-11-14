Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont Royal Oak; here's what to know

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is returning to Corewell Health's Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital once again this winter.

Corwell Health officials say the event will kick off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 8 and run for 10 minutes each night.

The community is invited to shine lights and support pediatric patients and their families who find themselves in the hospital during the winter holidays. It will last for 10 minutes each night.

Pediatric patients will also return the festive glow with flashlights of their own.

“We are proud to offer this extraordinary experience to our patients and their families,” said Moonbeam’s co-leader, Lisa Muma, RN “Through the community’s incredible and heartwarming efforts, patients, families and even members of our health care team feel cherished and supported during what might otherwise be an isolating time.”

This year, the tam is working with local organizations to provide a sensory-friendly version of the experience for kids and adults who are sensitive to stimulation.

The low-sensory, pre-event will take place on Dec. 7 and there will be a support table with stress balls, fidget toys, ear plugs and more. If you or someone you know is interested in participating and could benefit from a calm environment, please email lisa.muma@corewellhealth.org to arrange.

“As caregivers, we recognized that the flashing lights and booming sounds that often comes with our event precluded an audience who would not only enjoy participating but have so much to offer our patients,” said Kathleen Grobbel, Moonbeams co-leader and manager of the Child Life program at Beaumont Children’s. “Making the magic of Moonbeams available to our entire community is important. And this was one way we thought we could help achieve that.”

People are asked to arrive by 7:45 p.m. to leave time for parking, and carpooling is recommended. Participants should gather on the sidewalk near the Medical Office Building and across from the east entrance. Buses and groups of 10 or more are asked to register online.

Reminders:

