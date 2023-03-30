More cities installing license plate reading cameras; what are they used for?

The City of Ferndale is the latest city in Michigan that will install license plate reading cameras to help fight crime.

It's expected the city will have them in place in around three months, and police say they will make the city safer without violating privacy. However, drivers are responding and some people have important questions.

We asked drivers across metro Detroit their thoughts on the increased use of automated license plate reading cameras used to spot vehicles involved in crimes.

"It may discourage people from doing something, you know?" one person told us.

A recent 3-2 vote in Ferndale approved the use of the technology for cameras on main roads such as 8 Mile or 9 Mile and Woodward Ave. It's part of a two-year pilot program costing around $25,000 per year.

Data will be collected from 16 cameras to select the eight best locations for use.

“We have a proposed map. We are going to do entry points with high volume traffic to the city," Capt. David Spellman with Ferndale Police said.

Police say the cameras will eventually help identify wanted suspects, stolen vehicles, and missing persons. Not for immigration or traffic violations.

Ferndale police insist only detectives will have access and the cameras aren't designed to "prevent" crime.

Pastor Maurice Hardwick said proper use of the cameras is important to maintain trust in the community.

"There’s only one time to get it right. The community wants to be safer, but we don’t want another big brother. We ask that they cover their brother," he said.

Other cities using the cameras include Detroit, Southfield, Troy, Madison Heights, Hazel Park and Michigan State Police.

“We believe it’s game-changing technology. An eye witness multiplier and enhancer," Spellman added. “It’s going to allow our detectives to find investigative leads on vehicles quicker.”

High-definition snapshots taken by the cameras are also commonly used by more than 2,500 police agencies across the country.

Despite privacy concerns on city council, drivers we talked to agree that oversight by a community police and advisory board is a good step.

"It can’t be something used against the community just for tickets or money or to infringe on people’s constitutional rights," Hardwick said.

Ferndale police say the system is expected to be up and running by June or July.

