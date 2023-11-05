Watch Now
More fruit pouches for kids are being recalled because of illnesses linked to lead

This photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 28, 2023, shows a WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouch. The FDA is warning parents and caregivers not to buy or serve certain pureed fruit pouches marketed to toddlers and young children because the food might contain dangerous levels of lead. Children who have eaten WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should be tested for possible lead poisoning, the agency said.
Posted at 2:41 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 14:41:03-05

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has received more reports of illness linked to lead-tainted pouches of apple cinnamon fruit puree marketed for children.

At least seven illnesses in five states have been reported.

Schnucks Markets and Weis Market, announced recalls of their cinnamon applesauce products because they may contain high levels of lead. Parents and caregivers should not buy or serve the cinnamon applesauce pouches.

Lead is toxic to people of all ages, but it can be especially harmful to children.

