More parents speak after Detroit daycare's license suspended over supervision, injury concerns

DETROIT (WXYZ) — More parents are coming forward after a WXYZ report on a Detroit daycare that had its license suspended by the state.

According to state investigators New Beginnings Child Care failed to properly supervise children, resulting in injuries, failed to cooperate with investigators and provided false information.

Now, parents are sharing a letter they've gotten from the daycare, calling this a "clerical error."

A number of parents commented on our initial post on Facebook, sharing their experiences, and so I followed up to hear their stories and dig into what led up to the state investigation.

Friday also marked a new beginning for parents who spent the day looking for a new daycare and telling us about their experiences with the location.

"On numerous of times, I have asked, why are there so many kids to one teacher?" Lynn Darby said.

Darby spoke to us when she came to pick up her 2-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter from New Beginnings on Thursday.

The director gave her the letter that claimed they are temporarily closing because of a "clerical error" with their state license.

Actually, according to MILeap, the governing agency pulled the daycare's license because of allegations that they failed to provide appropritate care and supervision, failed to provide accurate and truthful information to MILeap during an investigation, and that they didn't have the administrative capability to operate a daycare.

Darby said she started taking her children to the center in August 2024.

"They're not getting enough food," she said. "I have seen kids get injured at this school, and it be major injuries. Bust open heads. Ambulance just came last month."

KD Mann said his son, King Ivan, had been going to the daycare for about seven months and received the same letter on Thursday.

"I really didn't have a bad experience here, like, I can't say I had a super bad experience. He never came home messed up or anything. I think one time they was outside he got a bee sting and that's about it," Mann said. "We didn't get a notification until we picked him up but he was fine. It wasn't like super serious."

Now, he's in the process of finding another daycare for his son.

"That's an inconvenience. That's what we doing today. We trying to find another daycare but, like I said, if this situation wouldn't have happened, I would have continued this daycare. I talked to the director, she was pretty open with me. She never hid nothing or tried to hide anything from me," Mann said.

We did reach out to the owner of the daycare, Pageant Atterberry, but she did not call us back on Friday.

On Thursday, in a statement, she said, "New Beginnings is committed to the health and safety of the children entrusted to it. We deny the allegations and do not feel they deserve the extreme action taken by the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential."

As for New Beginnings' other locations, the state said it does not comment on whether there is an open complaint or investigation.