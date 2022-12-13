More than 1.2M newer-model RAM pickups recalled; tailgate may open when driving

Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, announced it was recalling more than 1.2 million newer versions of RAM pickup trucks due to a tailgate issue.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall involves certain 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks.

NHTSA said the tailgate may not latch properly due to misaligned tailgate strikers, and it could result in the tailgate opening while driving.

The organization said dealers will inspect the tailgate striker alignment and if necessary, adjust it. Owner notification letters are set to go out on Jan. 27.

Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC's number for this recall is ZB8. You can search your VIN for a recall through the https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls website.