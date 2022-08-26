More than 1.4 million Michiganders owe federal student loans; here's the breakdown

(WXYZ) — Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders could have all or some of their federal student loan debt wiped out after President Joe Biden announced a plan earlier this week.

Under the plan, people making less than $125,000 per year will have $10,000 in student loan debt forgiven, and those who received a federal Pell Grant will have up to $20,000 forgiven.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, as of March 31, 2022, Michiganders owed $51.3 billion in student loan debt among about 1.4 million people. That averages out to just under $36,642.85 per person.

Michigan ranks 9th in the country for the most amount of student debt.

Of the people that owe federal student loan debt in Michigan, more than half – 50.5% – owe $20,000 or less in student debt. The largest group has between $20,000 and $40,000, according to the Education Department.

<5K - 203,000

$5K-$100K - 221,500

$10K-$20K - 282,900

$20K-$40K - 305,600

$40K-$60K - 142,600

$60K-$80K - 92,600

$80K-$100K - 49,400

$100K-$200K - 73,400

$200K+ - 28,700

The education department also breaks down the amount owed and the number owed by age group, with the 25-34 group having the most amount of people owing, but the 35-49 age group owing the most amount of money.

There are around 233,000 people 24 and under that owe a total of $3.72 billion. There are around 490,300 people between the ages of 25-34 owe $17.15 billion. 416,900 people between the ages 35-49 owe $19.01 billion. 194,400 people between 50-61 owe $8.79 billion and 63,900 people ages 62 and up owe $2.66 billion.

