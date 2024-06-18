More than 1 million Chrysler vehicles recalled with rearview camera display issues

(WXYZ) — More than 1 million Chrysler vehicles have been recalled due to rearview camera display issues, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recalled vehicles include:



2021-2022 Dodge Durangos

2021-2023 Chrysler Pacificas

Jeep Grand Cherokee L

2022 Ram 1500, 2500 & 3500

2022-2023 Jeep Compass

2022-2023 Grand Cherokee

2022-2023 Wagoneer

2022-2023 Grand Wagoneer

Ram Promaster vehicles



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is recalling 1,033,433 vehicles because the rearview camera image does not display, decreasing the driver's visibility when backing up.

NHTSA listed a possible cause of this, saying "the radio software may prevent the rearview image from displaying," meaning the vehicles don't comply with Federal Motor Vehcle Safety Standard No. 111, "Rear Visibility."

NHTSA says that dealers will update the radio software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in August.

If you or someone you know owns one of these vehicles, you can contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC's number for this recall is 66B. You can also see if the recall applies to your vehicle at this link.

For more information about this recall, you can contact NHTSA at the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or click here.